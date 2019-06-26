Spencer Pratt Faults Brody Jenner’s Wife, Kaitlynn, For The Reason He’s On The Outs With The Kardashians

Spencer Pratt believes that Brody Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, is the reason he hasn’t spoken to the Kardashians in years.

Pratt recently sat down with Cosmopolitan to discuss the drama that unfolded on The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered on Monday, June 24. During the interview, Pratt explained how Jenner became on the outs with his famous step-siblings. He said that during the time of their friendship, Jenner’s star rose as the Kardashians would tag him in photos of them together. Soon after, the son of Caitlyn Jenner was invited to his stepsister Kim and Kanye West’s wedding. Pratt claims that Jenner ruined his chances to be in the Kardashian family’s inner circle after he refused to attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding without his wife back in 2014.

“He’d only been dating Kaitlynn for a year. Brody dates lots of girls for a year. Kaitlynn made such a big deal about it that Brody didn’t go to the wedding and publicly made statements about how they didn’t give him a plus one.”

He then claims that Kaitlynn and Brody “tried to play hard to get,” and that was why they eventually didn’t attend the function. The former Marriage Boot Camp star also stated that Kim and Kanye wanted their wedding to be small and Brody should’ve accepted the request. According to Hollywood Life, Kim made similar statements in 2015 when discussing the situation on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I don’t know why Brody is still talking about this,” Kim said at the time.

“We were very strict about our wedding. There were less than 200 people there. Everyone else respected that – it’s not a big deal. We love our stepbrothers. It just seems like they are always talking about this divide.”

During his podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, Pratt also shared his disdain for Kaitlynn even more. The reality star claimed that while he doesn’t feel that Kaitlynn is a “clout chaser,” he does feel that her current job is more than convenient. He said that before dating Brody, Kaitlyn had approximately 95 followers, but her star began to grow as she began dating her now-husband. He also shared that her choice to become an influencer is a way for her to capitalize on her marriage.

Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, expressed similar sentiments about Kaitlynn on the podcast.

“She thinks she’s like this influencer in Brody’s life — which means nothing,” Montag said. She has her own agenda.

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings can see more drama between its stars on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.