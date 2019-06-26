Watch Democratic Debate Night 1 Live Stream: 2020 Candidates Compete For Attention In Miami, How To Watch Live

Of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates, 10 will take the stage in Miami on Wednesday, including Elizabeth Warren, who has recently been surging in the polls.

The Democratic presidential primary field swelled this week to a dizzying 25 candidates, but of those, only 20 qualified under Democratic National Committee rules to take part in the first debates of the primary season, which kick off Wednesday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, per Politico. Only 10 of those 20 will take the stage on each of the debates’ two nights — Wednesday and Thursday, June 26 and June 27.

On Wednesday, only one of the top five candidates in the race will take the stage, with the other four battling it out on Thursday night. Scroll down this page to watch the debate in a live video stream, as well as for information on how to watch the first night of Democratic debates on other platforms. The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific, on Wednesday, June 26, and will conclude two hours later.

That lone front-running candidate will be Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who got some good news just hours before the debate. A new poll, conducted by The Economist/YouGov, was released, showing Warren closing to within six points of former Vice President Joe Biden, who has held a commanding lead since declaring his candidacy on April 25.

In the new poll, Warren leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by four points. Sanders has held the second-place spot in most polls over recent months, though Warren poses an increasingly strong challenge to Sanders, overtaking him not only in the Economist/YouGov poll but in a Monmouth University poll released one week ago, in which she edged Sanders 15-14.

Watch the debate live stream right here, in the video below, courtesy of NBC News.

Also on stage with Warren in the Wednesday debate will be Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, according to NBC News. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will also take part in the debate, as will former San Antonio Mayor and Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

The other candidates debating on Wednesday will be Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In addition to the video embedded above, Wednesday’s Democratic debate will be broadcast live by NBC News, its affiliated cable news network MSNBC, and the Spanish-language network Telemundo. NBC is also offering a free live stream of the debate, without requiring login credentials, via the NBC News online platform as well as the NBC News mobile app. The MSNBC web site and app will also live stream the Wednesday debate for free, as will the Telemundo site.