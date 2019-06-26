Watch Uganda Vs. Zimbabwe Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group A Match In Cairo, Start Time, Preview

Coming off their first victory in an Africa Cup of Nations match since 1978, surprise Group A leaders Uganda can lock up a quarterfinal spot with a win over Zimbabwe.

Uganda had every reason to celebrate their decisive, 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match. Not only did the Cranes pull off the first major upset of the tournament, but they also ended, as AFP reported, a 41-year drought without a single win in the African continental championship. But that was Saturday. Now, on Wednesday, Uganda could take that celebration to a new level by securing a spot in the quarterfinals or suffer an upset of their own at the hands of a Zimbabwe side that absolutely must win to maintain any chance of AFCON survival in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Uganda vs. Zimbabwe Group A Africa Cup of Nations match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, June 26, at the 60,000-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt. In Zimbabwe, that start time will also be 7 p.m. Central Africa Time and 8 p.m. East Africa Time in Uganda.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 10 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time on Wednesday, 6 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 27.

The Warriors took heart from a spirited, albeit goalless, performance in the tournament’s kickoff match, holding heavily favored Egypt, the host country, to a single goal and forcing the Pharaohs to work for a solid 90 minutes. But in the end, Zimbabwe took no points, and even more painfully, remain locked in a dispute with their country’s football federation over their $9,000 per-player fees, which had not yet been paid when they arrived in Egypt, according to All Africa.

To make matters worse, Zimbabwe has now lost midfield star Marvelous Nakamba, who also plays for Belgium’s Club Brugge, in addition to striker Nyasha Mushekwi who was previously ruled out due to injury, according to the Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald.

