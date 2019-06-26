‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shows Off Hot New Nails, Poses Next To Jeremy Calvert In New Photo

Leah Messer continues to keep fans chatting about her relationship status. On Tuesday, the mom of three shared an all-new photo of herself cozied up close to ex-husband to her Instagram stories.

In the photo, Leah is standing next to Jeremy and winking for the camera. It is unclear where they are, but they are not the only ones in the photo. This photo comes one day after Leah shared another photo to Instagram with her ex. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the photo showed Leah and Jeremy hanging out together.

“Parents of the one and only, Addieee! You won’t find any baby daddy/baby momma drama here cuz we always gonna kick it,” Leah wrote with the photo.

The two have been co-parenting well together and that has sparked rumors of a reconciliation. The couple married in 2012 before divorcing in 2015. During that time, they had one child together, a daughter named Addie. While the two haven’t gotten back together, many fans hope to see the two try again.

Fans aren’t the only ones who wouldn’t be upset if these two got back together, though. Leah’s friend Kailyn Lowry has commented on photos of the two voicing her opinion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah shared a flirty photo of her and Jeremy together in New York a few months back while filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. At the time, Kailyn commented on the photo.

“I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together,” Kail wrote.

On the photo Leah shared on Monday to her Instagram, Kailyn commented, “Okkkkkk,” along with three emoji with hearts for eyes.

Kail’s podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley wrote, “Wouldn’t be mad if it were for more than the kids.”

A new photo with Jeremy wasn’t the only thing Leah was showing off on Instagram on Tuesday, though. Leah also shared a few photos of her long rainbow nails. Apparently, not everyone was a fan of Leah’s nail choice, but the mom of three didn’t care.

Leah snapped back at critics in her Instagram stories.

“Maybe I’ll just have to have even longer nails next time hehehe.”

The mom of three appears on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. She is reportedly filming along with the rest of the cast for Season 9B of the show. It is unclear when the new season will air, but fans can tune in on Monday nights for all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG.