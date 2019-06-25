U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m Not Going To The F*****g White House,” Says Team Won’t Be Invited

Megan Rapinoe, a longtime star of the defending World Cup champion U.S. Women's Soccer Team, has protested during the national anthem since 2016.

With the United States Women’s National soccer team now preparing to play in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup — and considered a favorite to win their second World Cup championship in a row and fourth overall — longtime U.S. star Megan Rapinoe has already answered the question of what would happen if the team wins, and is invited to visit Donald Trump at The White House. According to a video posted on Twitter by 88 Magazine, Rapinoe left no doubt as to where she stands.

“I’m not going to the f*****g White House,” Rapinoe said in the video, which appears to date from a publicity photo shoot prior to the current World Cup, but just appeared online Tuesday.

“No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited.”

Rapinoe, 33, has played for the U.S. national team since 2006 — and the Under-20 U.S. team for three years before that — and was named a captain of the team last year. But when asked whether she was speaking for the entire U.S. team when she stated that she would not visit the White House, she said that she could not be certain, according to a report by the celebrity news site TMZ.

Donald Trump criticized Megan Rapinoe’s national anthem protests on Monday. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“I don’t know everyone’s voting patterns on our team, but I would hope no one voted for him,” Rapinoe said.

The video was released one day after Trump, in an interview, criticized Rapinoe for staging a silent protest during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, as The Inquisitr reported.

“I love watching women’s soccer,” he said in an interview with The Hill. “They’re really talented.”

Trump was then asked whether it was appropriate for Rapinoe — who in 2016 during a National Women’s Soccer League club match became the first white American professional athlete to kneel during the national anthem, according to NBC Sports — to protest during the playing of the anthem.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied.

Though Rapinoe has not kneeled during the anthem at the Women’s World Cup, which is now taking place in France, she has staged a silent protest by refusing to sing the words or place her hand over her heart during the anthem, as the Today show reported.

“I haven’t experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member’s body lying dead in the street,” Rapinoe wrote in a 2016 article for The Player’s Tribune site, explaining why she chose to protest the anthem. “But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache.”