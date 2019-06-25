‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 26 bring Lola’s wedding shower and her mother, Celeste. Plus, Jack finally gains an entirely new perspective, which seems in line with his life at this point.

The arrival of Lola’s mother, Celeste (Eva LaRue) complicates things for her and Kyle (Micheal Mealor), according to SheKnows Soaps. Maid of honor of the year, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) went all out for her friend and the chef at Society’s big day. Even Summer (Hunter King) crashing the main event isn’t enough to ruin things for the happy bride to be.

However, Abby’s big surprise could be enough to throw a wrench in the entire wedding. While it’s great that Celeste is there to celebrate with her daughter, Lola has hinted at a complicated relationship, and it sounds like Celeste will have plenty to say about Lola’s fiancé — especially since he’s still married. Expect this happy event to have plenty of ups and downs, but in the end, Lola seems like she ends up enjoying time with some of her best friends in Genoa City, and perhaps she will even enjoy being Mrs. Abbott someday soon as long as Summer and Celeste cooperate.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) gains a new perspective. He’s had a rough year with his mother Dina’s (Marla Adams) illness, and his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) purposefully sabotaging Jabot at every turn as well as trying to make him think he’s not John Abbott’s son. It would be easy for Jack to lose it.

Instead, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) shows up at Jabot bearing gifts, and Jack suspects she has other motives. He was burned so badly by Ashley that he actually searches Phyllis’s gift basket for listening devices. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) shows up too, and they go ahead and indulge in Phyllis’s supposed peace offering. Like she’s been doing a lot lately, Lauren probes Jack about his love life (or lack of one). He talks about Mallory (Wendy Benson Landes) and how much he enjoys her company, but Jack also admits that he doesn’t think they’re an official couple or anything like that yet. He does, however, realize how grateful he is for Lauren’s friendship. Given how much time they’re spending together if Lauren gets a whiff of what Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is up to with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Adam (Mark Grossman) she may end up turning to Jack, and that could lead to trouble for Lauren’s marriage.