‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans Think Thomas Killed Caroline

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been lighting up social media with the latest twist in the baby swap drama. Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) recently died for trying to tell the truth. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) deliberately ran Emma off the road and sent her crashing to her death. Loyal fans are now convinced that he is responsible for Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death, too.

As Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) said, Thomas is not the most stable member of the family. Longtime viewers know that he has been involved in some shady behavior in the past. He took advantage of Caroline and slept with her knowing that she was drunk and high on anti-anxiety medication, per Soap Central. Thomas also used similar tactics on Brooke, blew up Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) car, and also tried to burn his house down. During the last few months, he has also consistently used his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), to manipulate Hope and tug on her heartstrings.

Thomas and Douglas returned from New York when Caroline died of a sudden blood clot. Everyone rallied around them and offered them their support. Only later did Thomas reveal that he and Caroline were not together at the time of her death. He said that they had decided that they made better co-parents than lovers and that they were amicably raising Douglas together.

Did Thomas kill Caroline? #BoldandBeautiful — Linda Norris (@dallasmom53) June 25, 2019

Well, after this I have no doubt that he killed Caroline too. #BoldandBeautiful — Lia (@TherealLiaHardy) June 21, 2019

The secret of baby Beth spirals out of control before taking a deadly turn. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uOh9jC69g7 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FaJegwlnrV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 25, 2019

Now that The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Thomas is a habitual liar, they have their doubts about whether Caroline actually died of natural causes. After all, Thomas seemed decidedly composed as he watched Emma take her last breath. Was he also present in Caroline’s final moments? Fans posted their theories on Twitter as they are convinced that Thomas killed his son’s mother.

“Thomas shouldn’t be a concern for $Bill unless there’s more to Caroline’s death than having a blood clot. With Thomas’ behavior spinning out of control, you never know if he killed Caroline.”

Thomas killed Emma? Now I’m starting to wonder if a blood clot actually killed Caroline? #Scandalous! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2XOU8Oxvko — Kisha (@HonnyDipp) June 21, 2019

Brad Bell has promised that Hope will soon find out that her daughter is alive. But what if the big reveal is actually that Thomas is completely out of control and needs some kind of medical help. At this rate, it seems as if he may even be the mysterious person who shot Bill Spencer last year.

At this point, I bet he killed Caroline & shot Bill too. Got his mama to cover for him. SMH #YeahISaidIt #boldandbeautiful https://t.co/xzUEiB1RfT — Brianna✨ (@BriannaD_18) June 21, 2019

Thomas has done more things than Rick. Plus Brooke has bad history with Thomas from when he lied and tried to make Ridge think they had sex while being stranded on that island because of his grandmother. Now I think he MURDERED Caroline. #BoldandBeautiful https://t.co/eFSUQU51QR — Cheryl Walton (@MagBlueClouds) June 18, 2019