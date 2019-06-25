‘RHOC’s’ Gina Kirschenheiter Files Emergency Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Gina Kirschenheiter and estranged husband Matt have reportedly been trying to patch things up recently, but their apparent reunion seems to be over before it can go anywhere because the Real Housewives of Orange County star just filed a restraining order against him.

According to Radar Online, Matt was arrested and jailed on June 22 and released on bond a day later. Reportedly, the charges were related to domestic violence, though he hasn’t yet officially been charged with a crime.

Shortly after he left the Orange County Jail, Gina filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against him, though no word on whether or not the order was granted. Though there aren’t any details yet, it appears that the two incidents are related and have something to do with claims of domestic violence.

Gina and Matt split over a year ago, and fans of the show will recall that the reality star filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in April 2018 as she was filming her first season of the show.

She told Andy Cohen in an interview for Bravo late last year that she and Matt started to grow apart after they moved from Long Island.

“When we moved away from Long Island, our relationship just wasn’t enough,” she said. “It’s the little, the big, it’s everything.”

“He’s just not that person who compliments you and builds you up and makes you feel great. I’ve never walked out of a room and had him say, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’ You know, I’ve never even really had Matt look me in the eye and tell me in a genuine way, ‘I love you.’ And I do think those things are important,” she added.

She says that neither cheated in their relationship, but that they just weren’t right for each other anymore.

But in early June, rumors started swirling that the couple was trying to make things work, according to Radar.

“They are keeping it quiet, but they’re back on,” a source said.

Gina seemingly confirmed the reunion with a touching post of the pair on their wedding day.

Despite their attempt at mending fences, the divorce appears to have been proceeding, according to court documents, and they sold their home in Coto de Caza.

Gina has also had trouble of her own this year. She was arrested for driving while under the influence in January after a night out with friends. She said that she is sorry for her actions and apologized for her bad decision.