Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Clap Back After Their Handling Of Daughter’s Tantrum Is Questioned

On Monday night, a new episode of Teen Mom OG aired on MTV. The new episode showed Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter, Nova, adjusting to life with a new baby sister. It also showed her throwing a tantrum over her mom leaving. Some fans were vocal about their opinions over the 4-year-old’s tantrum, but both Catelynn and Tyler took to social media during the show to clap back at the negativity.

Some commenters suggested Nova was “dying for attention” from her mother. Catelynn took to Twitter to explain that she gives her daughter a lot of attention, but that not all of that is shown on Teen Mom OG.

“Dying for my attention?!? If u only knew what I do on a daily basis!!! I play I read books that girl has SO much attention from me but they don’t show all the stuf I do.”

Of course, the show is an hour long and showing four different stories in that time frame doesn’t allow for everything that the girls do to be shown. Catelynn further explained to her Twitter followers that had been the first time in a while she had time by herself.

“Also I nova was FINE two minutes after I left! That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time!”

In the past, Catelynn struggled with postpartum depression, something that she has been very vocal about. In order to ensure she was happy and healthy for her family, Catelynn spent some time last year in treatment. Of course, some commenters suggested that Nova was suffering from “abandonment anxiety issues” from her mother leaving and that is why she threw a tantrum. Tyler Baltierra clapped back at those comments, though, on his own Twitter page.

“Wait…so a kid throws a fit nowadays & we’re calling it ‘abandonment anxiety issues’!? I must have not received that memo, but thank you to all of the social media child therapists for this new diagnosis. Hahaha!”

Loading...

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s relationship has been chronicled on Teen Mom OG, starting with their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On that episode, the couple was faced with a hard decision after learning Catelynn was pregnant with their daughter. The young couple chose to place their newborn daughter for adoption.

Since then, the couple has faced many ups and downs and cameras have been there to share their journey. Last year, the couple chose to have a temporary separation as each lived apart to work on themselves. Although they lived separately, the pair saw each other nearly every day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn admitted that the separation was blown “out of proportion.” She admitted that people assumed the couple would divorce after the trial separation, but that it wasn’t like that at all. The couple took the time apart to work on themselves before reuniting. They welcomed their daughter Vaeda earlier this year.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.