Beth Chapman Called ‘Difficult’ By Hospital Staff, Coma Was Necessary For Treatment

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was admitted to the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii two days ago and was placed in a medically-induced coma. As news developed regarding Beth’s condition, it was revealed that the reality star had suffered from some sort of choking emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

Not much was known about Beth’s condition at the hospital for over 36 hours, or why she needed to be placed in a coma. TMZ broke the news late Monday evening and revealed why doctors took the course of action that they did.

According to the outlet, Beth was “incredibly difficult” to treat upon arrival. The 51-year-old needed oxygen and was in a significant amount of pain, which may have contributed to her irritated mood. TMZ’s sources claimed that Beth was ripping out the lines doctors were putting in her arm to give her medication and fluids.

After struggling with getting Beth the medication she needed, doctors decided to mildly sedate her. Unfortunately, that didn’t help the situation either and they were forced to put her in a medically-induced coma to ensure she got the best treatment possible.

TMZ’s story was confirmed when Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, shared a photo of his wife on Twitter yesterday afternoon. The new post from Dog came around 4:00 p.m. Hawaiian-Aleutian time, or 10:00 p.m. ET. The photo only showed Beth’s arm and hand as she lay in a hospital bed, and while Dog meant for the focus to be on her manicure, that’s not what many fans noticed about the photo.

Beth’s wrist appeared to be restrained. One IV could be seen going into the side of Beth’s hand, with gauze and tape placed on the top of her hand as well. A small drop of blood could be seen on the sheets of the hospital bed next to Beth’s bedazzled manicure.

TMZ also reported that Beth has been in the coma for two full days, meaning she has not come out of the coma since news broke late last week. The outlet also noted that Dog was by Beth’s side the entire time. The couple’s daughter and son, Bonnie Jo Chapman and Garry Chapman, also traveled to Hawaii to be with their mother after the news broke.

Bonnie shared a photo from the hospital over the weekend as well, but the photo was just of some medical equipment and the floor of the room. The 20-year-old wanted to give fans an update but said there wasn’t much to say since Beth was in a coma. She also noted that her mother was getting the best care possible.