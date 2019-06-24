Ayesha Curry Sends Steph Sexy Photos On The Road, She Says

Chef and TV host Ayesha Curry revealed in a recent interview that she sent her husband, basketball star Steph Curry, “hundreds” of “spicy photos” when he was away on road trips.

Per The New York Post, Ayesha appeared on E!’s Daily Pop last week and talked about her snap-sending habits. She also admitted that she sometimes worries about the sexy photos getting out.

“He won’t delete them off of his phone, he’s not that secure with his phone so it’s actually one of the scariest things in my life,” Ayesha said in the interview.

The show had been discussing the recent incident in which Bella Thorne was threatened with the release of sexy photos, which she then released herself. Curry gave ladies advice to keep their sexy photos “neck down” when sending them out.

Also on the show, Curry talked about her new ABC TV show, Family Food Fight, and how it’s different from similar shows in that it offers diverse families.

“A melting pot of diversity,” she called it.

She did promise, though, that there will be no throwing food at each other.

Ayesha, 30, and Stephen, 31, have been married since 2011. They met each other as teenagers but began dating when Steph was playing college basketball at Davidson College. The couple has three children: two daughters and a son.

Per The Inquisitr, Ayesha said in a recent interview with Jada Pinkett Smith that she has noticed women throwing themselves at her famous husband.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Ayesha said in the interview with Pinkett-Smith. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'”

Curry’s team, the Golden State Warriors, lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors and will likely be carrying a larger load than usual next season, with his teammates Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both suffering serious injuries during the NBA Finals series. Both are also free agents, although most NBA observers expect Thompson to remain with the Warriors. The team will be moving to a new arena in San Francisco next season.

Ayesha Curry said on the show that while she’s a native of Toronto and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, she was undoubtedly rooting for her husband’s team in the Finals series.