Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Celebrate Upcoming Wedding With Champagne During Paris Boat Ride

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are gearing up for one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year, and they are definitely doing it in style.

The couple were spotted embarking on a river cruise in Paris with friends and family on Monday, and their celebratory mood seems to confirm the rumors that they are indeed tying the knot in a (second) ceremony in Europe this coming weekend. As fans of the pair will know, they got hitched last month in Las Vegas in a whirlwind ceremony that they decided to do on a whim, but now, it appears that they want to go for the real thing and say “I do” in a stunning location surrounded by their loved ones.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers member cruised through the Seine with a group of close friends and family, including Joe’s brother Nick and his wife, Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. They both looked super stylish in their casual outfits, with Sophie rocking a simple white T-shirt and some high-waisted dark jeans, which she paired with patterned black and white Dr. Marten boots with yellow laces.

The Dark Phoenix actress accessorized her look with a black belt, a pair of cool light-pink, square-shaped sunglasses, some golden hoop earrings and a brown and white Celine tote bag. She opted for styling her long, platinum blonde locks into a messy high bun, and appeared to be donning minimal makeup.

Her beau rocked a patterned black and white short-sleeved shirt, which he wore with matching black pants, and a pair of white sneakers. The musician accessorized the stylish ensemble with a golden watch, and protected his eyes from the strong sun rays with a pair of black shades.

Loading...

The couple were first spotted strolling around the French capital earlier in the day, before they greeted the rest of the group aboard their boat and poured some champagne for everyone. They all enjoyed the Parisian views and jaw-dropping architecture while sipping on their beverages, with The Daily Mail suggesting those were part of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Rumors emerged that the pair were tying the knot in France when Sophie posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the two of them sharing a smooch with the Eiffel Tower in the background, which garnered a suspicious comment from their friend, Dr. Phil.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the TV personality wrote, appearing to let slip the date of the nuptials.