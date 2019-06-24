‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals College Plans, Wants To Study Sociology Or Psychology

Amber Portwood may be a reality show star now, but the Teen Mom OG star is still thinking about her future and looking into furthering her education. Over the weekend, the mom of two took to Twitter to reveal she is looking for a good college to work on a degree in sociology or psychology.

“What is the best online college for a Sociology/Psychology degree? If there’s anyone who can help please let me know. I’m looking for a school either in my Indianapolis area with online courses and possibly one on one classes as well thank you #sendinglove.”

Another tweet revealed that she is looking for a school where she can “move at her own pace.” Caring for her young son and having an older daughter, Amber also revealed that being able to take a break for a “day or so” is important.

Amber was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Leah. Cameras continued to follow Amber and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley for Teen Mom OG as they tried to make their relationship work while caring for their daughter. Things didn’t work out and Amber spiraled downward, even spending some time in prison. Upon her release, Amber has been working hard to turn her life around.

Amber gave birth to her son James in May 2018 with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Cameras have been following their story for the new season of Teen Mom OG.

The mom of two has been sharing her life on the show for a decade, but she almost didn’t come back for the new season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber admitted that she needed time for herself and that she had been dealing with a lot of negativity online. However, she revealed it was the support of her fans that changed her mind.

“The support of my fans made me change my mind, so I agreed to come back and film.”

While Amber receives a lot of positivity from her fans online, there are still negative comments. However, the mom of two seems to ignore the negativity by focusing only on the positive. In fact, she received a lot of positive feedback from her fans on Twitter after she revealed that she wants to further her education.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.