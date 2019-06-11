Amber Portwood Credits The Support Of Her Fans For Her Decision To Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’

The Teen Mom OG cast members have been sharing their stories for a decade, but Amber Portwood nearly stopped sharing hers last season. The mom-of-two seemingly quit the show at the end of the last season before deciding to return. On the season premiere of the show, she credited the support of her fans for her return and explained why she had thought about leaving in the first place.

According to Pop Culture, Amber admitted that although things were falling into place in her life, she was also struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son. Her relationship with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, was going great and they had their sweet son. Not only that, but she and Gary Shirley were doing well co-parenting for their daughter, Leah.

However, Amber admitted that people online would say “really negative” things about her. She admitted that she wasn’t in a good place and needed some time for herself. While she dealt with negativity from people online, there was also overwhelming support for Amber who has shared the ups and downs of her life over the past ten years.

“The support of my fans made me change my mind, so I agreed to come back and film.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the negative comments have gone away completely. Now, though, Amber doesn’t read all of it and, if necessary, she will block the people making the negative comments.

Amber has shared her life since her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley learned they were expecting a baby together. The two shared a tumultuous relationship, but they tried hard to make things work. In the end, they realized they were unable to make their relationship work and they went their separate ways. Amber’s life spiraled down and she ended up in prison. Upon her release, however, she worked hard to turn her life around and be a good mom for her daughter.

Although they have not always gotten along, Amber and Gary are now in a good place. In fact, Amber admits that everyone gets along and that the two families even take vacations together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber told E! News that her ex is like “part of the family.” She even has a good relationship with Gary’s wife, Kristina.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Amber Portwood and the rest of the cast.