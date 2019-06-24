This Is Reportedly The Reason Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Keep Hiding Baby Archie’s Face In Photos

Royal fans are still wondering just which facial traits baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has received from his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the couple has chosen to not yet release a full-face photo of their infant son. One British news outlet claims it is reportedly for this particular reason.

The Daily Express revealed that the twosome is likely looking to keep a sense of anonymity for their son, who will be in the public eye throughout his life, for as long as they can.

For the baby’s first royal photo op, Prince Harry cradled his son close this his chest, so royal watchers were only able to get a side view of the baby boy. He was wearing a cap, so fans couldn’t get a peek to see if Archie has inherited his father’s red hair or if his hair is dark and similar to Markle’s.

The second official photo shared to Instagram was for Markle’s first Mother’s Day and showed baby Archie’s feet, taken with a backdrop of forget-me-nots, the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The Princess of Wales is Prince Harry’s late mother who died in 1997. The third was a sepia-toned photo of Archie gently holding his father Prince Harry’s finger, with only the top half of his face shown, also featured on Instagram.

The Daily Express quoted royal expert Victoria Jennings who claims, “The Duke and Duchess are clearly proud parents and will likely be spending these first months as new parents getting to know their new baby. All parents have the right to request some anonymity for their child if they so wish and spend the first part of their baby’s life bonding and learning more about them.”

Although Markle was seen out and about during her pregnancy, which was also the first year of her life as a member of the royal family, fans have questioned as to why the couple chooses to remain so tight-lipped about details surrounding their son, including his birth and details as to who he looks like.

While many of the most popular British tabloids reasoned that the blame lies squarely on Markle’s shoulders, there have been other published stories that have remarked that Prince Harry is the person who wants his child to remain out of the spotlight. The couple would not confirm the Duchess of Sussex’s official due date when asked during Markle’s pregnancy. They also would not release details of where she would be giving birth. In a strange twist, the royal family publicly revealed that Markle was in labor only after Archie was born on May 6 of this year.

Archie was also kept out of the eye of the paparazzi for two days after his birth, in direct contrast to both Harry’s late mother Princess Diana and his brother Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who posed with their newborns on the steps of the hospital within 24 hours of delivery.

The couple is reportedly planning Archie’s christening celebration, rumored to happen sometime in July. In keeping with the traditions Markle and Prince Harry are setting for themselves within the royal household, the details are being kept hush-hush.