Justine Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing A See-Through, Black Embroidered Gown

Justine Skye is pulling out all the stops for the 2019 BET Awards.

The “U Don’t Know” singer attended the show’s red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The singer wore a see-through embroidered gown from Amen, according to celebrity fashion Instagram page Fashion Bomb Daily. Under the gown, Skye is rocking black underwear as she shows off her killer body. The singer paired the look with a Judith Leiber clutch, Vince Camuto heels, and jewelry from Neil Lane. The artist then opted to wear her dark hair in a bob for the festivities.

While on the carpet, Skye decided to share some snaps of her look with her 1.8 million followers. The singer first posted a close up of herself and her soft makeup look, then shared with her followers the entire look. At the time of writing, the post received more than 40,000 likes from Skye’s followers. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments from fans who were loving every minute of her look.

“Yeesssss Lordt!!!! My fave melanin queen!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Gooooorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

The “Back For More” singer’s head-turning awards ceremony look comes just five days after she decided to share more of herself in her panties with her followers. Skye posed for the camera while wearing a black tee and a black thong. The singer decided to pair the look with large, black sunglasses, with her curly hair in a high bun. Holding her hand on her hip and another on her waist, the artist has her red acrylic nails on full display. At the time of writing, the post received more than 70,000 likes from Skye’s fans, many of whom were in awe of the star’s decision to show off her stretch marks in the shot.

“STRETCH MARKS COME THROUGH HONEY,” one follower wrote.

“Stepped on our necks!” another follower exclaimed.

Loading...

While Skye isn’t nominated for an award at the BET Awards, she is one of many stars who showed up for the event. The star-studded night is hosted by Regina Hall and includes many more celeb presenters including Mike Colter, Damson Idris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Melina Matsoukas, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut and Black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin.

Performers for the night will include Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, and Kirk Franklin, per The Inquisitr.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.