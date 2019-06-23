Watch England Vs. Cameroon FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Stream: Round Of 16 Showdown, Start Time, Preview

Unpredictable underdogs Cameroon could pose a problem for heavily favored England their Round of 16 knockout clash at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

In a battle of for survival in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses of England must hold off what is certain to be a spirited challenge from the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon. This comes after the African side edged their way into the knockout stage with a miracle 2-1 win over New Zealand in only their third World Cup, as the BBC reported.

A stoppage-time goal by Ajara Nchout allowed the previously winless Indomitable Lionesses to scrape out the three points that earned them one of the two third-place slots that won advancement to the Round of 16 — but they will need more than last-minute heroics to get by a powerful England squad that swept through their group with three straight wins and outscored their opponents 5-1 overall, per Soccerway. But England cannot afford a letup against the unpredictable Cameroon side in the match that will live stream from Valenciennes.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Cameroon FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 knockout match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 25,000-seat Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, on Sunday, June 23. In the United Kingdom, that start time will come at 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in Cameroon, the game also kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Western Africa Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. In India, the live stream gets underway at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Perhaps the most significant obstacle that heavily favored England will need to overcome in the match is simply the sheer chaos the Indomitable Lionesses can cause with their physical and seemingly disorganized style of play. Cameroon has accrued six yellow cards in their three games, according to The Telegraph, and racked up 15 fouls in their 1-0 loss to the Netherlands alone.

With a world 46th ranking from FIFA, Cameroon is the lowest-ranked team to get through to the knockout stage. England, on the other hand, is ranked at No. 3 in the world. Yet Cameroon’s head coach, Alain Djeumfa, sounded a confident note heading into the match, as quoted by the Associated Press.

“England has some weakness. They have many weaknesses,” the coach known as “Mean Dog” to his players noted cryptically. “We don’t need to list them. I have written them down and have them in my head.”

The winner of the match moves on to the World Cup quarterfinals to face Norway, who defeated Australia’s Matildas in a penalty kick shootout to advance.

To watch a live stream of the England vs. Cameroon Women’s World Cup Round of 16 elimination match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

However, Women’s World Cup fans can view the match for free without a cable subscription by signing up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Lionesses vs. Indomitable Lionesses showdown — and all Women’s World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the England vs. Cameroon 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout game will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer. In Cameroon and much of Africa, SuperSport will provide a live stream.

In North Africa and the Middle East, BeIn Connect has the live stream. To find out how to access a live stream in numerous other countries around the world, check out the listings posted by Live Soccer TV