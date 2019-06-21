‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Joshua Morrow Offers Surprising Thoughts On His Success

Joshua Morrow celebrated 25 years on The Young and the Restless as Nick Newman. The actor, who appears to never age, offered some surprising thoughts on his success on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

Recently Morrow talked about his two-and-a-half decades on the show with CBS Soaps in Depth. He said, “It’s a 25-year con job! I’ve figured out how to fool them for a quarter of a century.”

Morrow’s often on-screen partner in crime, Sharon Case, tweeted, “Joshua, there are no words..!.. we have practically spent our whole lives together with Young and the Restless. What an amazing ride and a joy to see you every day…for 25 years! Here’s to 25 more!”

Throughout the years, Morrow believes some of his best scenes occurred with Case. No doubt, Nick and Sharon have shared many beautiful little moments together, and for him, it has been in the small ways the characters connected instead of during the dramatic storylines.

The actor believes that the reason fans have always been so solidly behind Sharon and Nick, known as “Shick,” is because they are star-crossed lovers, and Nick has had to go against his entire family to have Sharon as his wife. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) especially disliked Sharon, but recently their relationship has become somewhat reminiscent of the one Jill (Jess Walton) and Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) shared.

Today @JoshuaMorrowYR celebrates 25 years on #YR! ???? Join us in congratulating the man behind the one and only Nick Newman on his amazing accomplishment. ???? pic.twitter.com/Wua04Mk4D3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 21, 2019

When Morrow won the part of Nick Newman, he’d just lost out on the role of Dylan on Y&R‘s sister soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, and he was heartbroken about the situation. However, it turned out that becoming part of Genoa City’s big power family has been a huge boon for him, and Morrow has enjoyed acting alongside his on-screen parents Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman).

Speaking of Victor, throughout the years, Nick and Victor have been at odds with each other. As much as Nick has fought to be nothing like his father, recently, he has been drawing on his inner Victor Newman to accomplish some big goals.

Last year Nick took down his father during Victor’s lawsuit to gain custody of Christian. For once, Nick bested Victor and kept Christian while starting Dark Horse in the aftermath. However, The Inquisitr revealed that Monday, Victor and Nick will end up making amends with each other. They appear to be united about keeping Christian with Nick but Adam’s new claims could end up ripping Christian away from Nick.

Morrow, who grew up playing football in 100-degree heat in Oklahoma, revealed that he never would’ve believed he would be telling stories like this on daytime TV when he was that younger version of himself. Congratulations on 25 wonderful years.