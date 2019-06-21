Lisa Vanderpump’s BFF Lance Bass Will Reportedly Officiate Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

The 'Vanderpump Rules' couple is set to wed next weekend in Kentucky.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have removed her former pastor, Ryan Dotson, from his officiating duties at their wedding and will reportedly be replacing him with Lance Bass.

After Pastor Dotson confirmed he did not condone the gay lifestyle on Facebook, the Vanderpump Rules couple gave him the boot, and shortly after doing so, Lisa Vanderpump’s longtime friend, Lance Bass, reportedly stepped up to the plate to take on the role of officiant.

“Lance Bass was asked to officiate the wedding due to Lisa having to fly back to the UK to deal with her family matters. Lisa has told Jax and Brittany that it’s unlikely she will attend their wedding and arranged for Lance to fulfill the duties,” an insider revealed to E! News on June 21.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Vanderpump was expected to attend Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, which is set to take place on June 29 in Kentucky, but is now unable to do so due to the sudden loss of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, earlier this week.

Taylor and Cartwright previously announced that while Vanderpump had officiated the 2016 wedding of their co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, they preferred to have her pastor in Kentucky marry them.

“It’s very important to my family that we have somebody from the church,” Cartwright explained to Entertainment Tonight during an interview months ago. “I’m gonna ask somebody that I went to church with when I was a little girl. He’s known me my whole life, and he’s a great speaker. Just so down to earth, so cool.”

While the E! News report seemed to suggest that Bass was filling in for Vanderpump due to her mother’s passing, it was never confirmed that Vanderpump would be acting as Taylor and Cartwright’s officiant. In fact, up until earlier this month, Dotson was expected to be handling the honors, as Taylor and Cartwright had previously confirmed.

As fans likely saw, Taylor and Cartwright were flooded with backlash on Twitter and Instagram weeks ago after a number of Dotson’s past posts were uncovered, several of which appeared to be “anti-gay” and “transphobic.” A short time later, Vanderpump shared a tweet in which she told her online audience she had reached out to Taylor and Cartwright and expected them to make a change in their wedding plans.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.