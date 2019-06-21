‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Celeste Puts A Kink In Lola And Rey’s Lives

Surprising The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Celeste shows up as a big surprise for Lola’s wedding shower, and she speaks her mind about both Lola and Rey’s lives, and these two may not appreciate their mother butting into things in Genoa City.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) takers her maid of honor duties for Lola (Sasha Calle) seriously, and she hosts a bridal shower full of surprises. The first surprise isn’t one that Abby planned, but her niece, Summer (Hunter King) crashes and surprises everybody in a good way, according to The Inquisitr.

The surprises aren’t over, though, because Abby arranges for Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue) to attend. Head writer Josh Griffith recently previewed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and it’s not all roses for the bride to be.

According to Griffith, “Lola is definitely caught off-guard by Celeste’s surprise visit. Expect trouble for the Rosales family as Celeste will have a strong reaction to the new lives that Lola and Rey have created for themselves in Genoa City — and she will not be shy about expressing her opinion.”

Lola is engaged to a technically married man, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and although Summer does something surprising, it will still take a bit of time for Kyle to untangle the legal mess of being married to Summer. Celeste may not appreciate seeing her daughter in this type of situation. Plus, Kyle and Lola are incredibly different, and that might give Momma Rosales a bit of pause as well.

Then, there’s Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). His wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and his brother Arturo (Jason Canela) moved to Miami to have their child, and before the ink was dry on Rey and Mia’s divorce, he moved in with Sharon (Sharon Case). Celeste may not like her son shacking up with an older woman like Sharon, who has two grown children and an almost teenage daughter. Most likely, Celeste would appreciate some grandchildren of her own from Rey, and Sharon may not be the woman to provide that type of life for him.

Rey also lost his job at the police department and is doing some investigating for Sharon’s ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow). That might even seem too cozy for Rey’s mother. Things are quite different in a short amount of time, and it has to be a big surprise for Celeste to see her children’s lives change so radically in only a few months.