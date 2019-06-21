Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Hopes That Lisa Vanderpump Will Return To ‘RHOBH’

While many fans are pleading for Lisa Vanderpump to come back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so is her Bravo boss. As fans know, Andy Cohen has made it no secret that he would love to have Lisa back on the show that made her famous. Lisa and the rest of the ladies in the cast had a huge falling out this season on the hit show after they accused Lisa of giving a story surrounding the Puppy Gate scandal to Radar Online.

From the very beginning, Vanderpump has denied the claims she but decided to stop filming with the ladies for the remainder of the season. Shortly after, Lisa announced that she would not be returning to the show and she also ditched the cast reunion as well. Fans have been hoping Lisa will have a change of heart and will return to the series and according to Us Weekly, so does Cohen. During an appearance at The Paley Center For Media’s Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City, the 51-year-old opened up about Lisa when he was asked.

“I hope [she comes back],” he shared. “I mean, the door’s wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she’ll come back with a vengeance.”

“I can’t really speak for how she’s doing, but she just lost her mom, and my heart goes out to her,” the father of one continued. “She had a really rough year.”

.@Andy Cohen slams fan who accused him of not tweeting his condolences to @LisaVanderpump https://t.co/GPVfZy0xKo pic.twitter.com/tqL8KFlIjD — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) June 21, 2019

Loading...

Lisa has been dealing with a lot in her personal life recently. A little over a year ago, she lost her beloved brother, Mark Vanderpump, after he committed suicide. Then, earlier this week The Inquisitr shared that Lisa’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, passed away at the age of 84. According to the report, Jean died suddenly and Lisa is “shocked and devastated” by the loss. The reality star traveled to London to help plan funeral arrangements for her mom, and she’s also put all appearances on hold for the time being

This means that she will not be attending Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding next week. The Vanderpump Rules stars are getting married on June 29 in Kentucky and the Bravo show’s cameras will be rolling during the highly anticipated nuptials. But after the death of her mother, Lisa has opted out. A source close to the situation shares that Lisa doesn’t want the couple’s big day to be overshadowed by the press and her mother’s death and she needs to take time off to spend it with family. According to a source, Jax and Brittany totally understand why Lisa can’t attend and they’re reached out to send their condolences.

New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesday evenings on Bravo.