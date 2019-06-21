NBA Rumors: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Hints At Fate Of Kyrie Irving And Al Horford In 2019 Free Agency

Are the Celtics bound to lose two of their core players this summer?

A year ago, the Boston Celtics were viewed as the NBA team that has the ability to rule the entire league for the next couple of years. It’s hardly a surprise why most people think that way since during that time, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward rejoined the Celtics’ core – Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier, and Jaylen Brown – that reached the Eastern Conference Finals 2018 and forced a Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Celtics failed to live up to expectations from the team that was supposed to be the biggest threat to the mighty Golden State Warriors.

After suffering a huge disappointment, the Celtics are now set to face a huge dilemma in the 2019 NBA offseason. The Celtics’ decision not to go all-in for All-Star Anthony Davis is a clear sign that there’s something going on inside the organization. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck gave a major hint regarding the fate of two of their core players – Kyrie Irving and Al Horford – in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“Building or re-tooling, we’re starting with a core of Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum. Start with that and add in the rest of the roster, not to slight anybody, and then restricted rights on Terry,” Grousbeck said when asked to characterize the state of the team, according to a Twitter post by Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

Without mentioning the names of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, most people perceived Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck’s statement as a way of showing that he already accepted the fact that the two won’t be re-signing with the team when they become unrestricted free agents this summer. After opting out of the final year of their contracts, Irving and Horford didn’t rule out returning to Boston, but multiple signs are pointing out that they will be leaving the Celtics in the 2019 NBA free agency.

More than a week before the 2019 NBA free agency officially begins, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Celtics have started making preparations for the potential departure of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

“The Boston Celtics are preparing for strong scenario that All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will leave as free agents, league sources tell @ TheAthleticNBA @ Stadium.”

However, even if they lose Kyrie Irving and Al Horford this summer, the Celtics reportedly don’t have any intention of undergoing another rebuild. Instead of getting younger, the Celtics are planning to add quality players that could help them remain competitive in the Eastern Conference next season.