Bol Bol Shows Up For NBA Draft In $100,000 Suit, Gets Picked In Second Round

Bol Bol stepped out for a nail-biting evening as the NBA draft picks were announced on Thursday night. While the night wore on, the top rated basketball player continued to look as cool as cool can get. This attitude was helped along by the wardrobe the teen rocked for the big event ahead. In fact, his fashion pick was so special that this fashion choice rose well above what any other hot shot hanging around Brooklyn’s Barclay Center was wearing as they collectively waited to hear their names called.

While Bol Bol waited, the Sudanese-American athlete showed a skill not needed on the basketball court. A style skill. The good looking player had chosen a uniform that cost a whopping $100,000, according to at least one Twitter follower.

The precious black suit featured a massive spiderweb that wrapped itself around the tall prospect’s upper half while another, much smaller web to his lanky right leg. Looking oh-so-sharp, Bol Bol accessorized his amazing suit that came from a collection by Atlanta rapper Young Thug with dazzling diamond earrings.

For sure, his sartorial choice was tonight’s best as he took on the long evening ahead, The 7-foot, 3-inch man who was born in Khartoum wore that special suit with pride even when he wasn’t picked during round one. That said, Bo Bol was ultimately picked in round two by the Miami Heat. He was called to take the space next to number 44, according to Sporting News, and when that announcement finally came, the crowd went wild.

Rabid fans waited all evening until their boy’s number was called just before midnight in New York City. At that point, Twitter went beserk with words of support, not a surprise given Bol Bol trended all evening on the popular social media platform.

"I didn't know I had that many fans …" Bol Bol made some #NBADraft fans very happy ???? pic.twitter.com/6lf92zOCaP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2019

The son of legendary shot blocker and former NBA star Manute Boll, the 19-year-old who played for the Oregon Ducks has been praised for his basketball prowess and has been cheered on after enduring a serious left foot injury last winter. The injury took him out of the game for the rest of the season.

The Denver Stiffs quoted Boll Boll after his historic pick, saying via Twitter that he told “the Nuggets media that his foot is 100 percent healed. He recently got back on the court about a month ago, but he hasn’t participated in any 5 on 5 basketball yet.”

No doubt Boll Boll is back in pique condition and very ready to be part of the Miami Heat action. He definitely won’t be wearing his $2,000 spider suit when he suits up for practice but this dapper young man will definitely visit that special get-up, if only in his closet.