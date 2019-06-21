Cynthia Bailey Offers ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Porsha Williams Support Following Her Breakup With Dennis McKinley

Cynthia Bailey is showing her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams that she has her back following news that she has split from her fiance, Dennis McKinley.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams and McKinley have officially split weeks after rumors began to swirl that the couple was facing issues in their relationship. While Williams hasn’t spoken out about their breakup publicly, she has been active on Instagram.

Hollywood Life reports Williams posted a photo on Thursday where she thanked God that she “made it out of bed this morning.” Bailey commented a heart emoji under the post in support of Williams.

Other commenters left similar sentiments under Williams’s post. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 60,000 likes from Williams’s 4.6 million followers. According to the post, Bailey is the only RHOA to share that she is available to aid her co-star.

Williams reportedly unfollowed McKinley on Instagram. She was also seen out and about without her engagement ring, before the news of the breakup was confirmed by E! News on Thursday. Williams has also deleted photos of the couple together on her Instagram page.

Williams and McKinley were together for one year before deciding to call it quits. The couple became engaged in September of 2018, shortly after the Dish Nation host announced the couple was having their first child together, Pilar “PJ” Jhena. The breakup news comes just three months after PJ was born, and days after Williams celebrated the Atlanta businessman for Father’s Day.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel,” Williams wrote on Sunday, June 17.

The couple was reportedly set to wed on New Year’s Eve 2019. Before the split was confirmed, McKinley was accused of cheating with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. The two were rumored to be together after YouTuber Tasha K claimed back in May that they were seen with each other.

McKinley has since vehemently denied the accusations and is currently taking legal action against Tasha K, aka Latasha Kebe. Ward also released a statement that the rumors of the affair weren’t true. The E! star even claims that she’s “never met” McKinley.

Williams is seemingly already trying to move on from the breakup, and is focused on her life as a career woman and mom. The Bravo star shared a video on Instagram on Thursday of baby PJ laughing at the camera.