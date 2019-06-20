Watch Australia Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, Match 26

The Bangladesh Tigers get what may be their last chance to push into a top-four spot when they take on defending Cricket World Cup champions Australia.

Coming off their dramatic and inspirational victory over West Indies on Monday, as CricInfo reported, the Bangladesh Tigers face their toughest test, a match that is likely to make or break their push for advancement to the final four of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, when they take on defending world champions Australia. But the Australia side is also wary of the Tigers, and in particular of world-elite all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan, who recorded 124 not out against West Indies — and is now the leading scorer in the current World Cup tournament. The defending titlists are reportedly focusing on ways to neutralize Shakib, in the match that will live stream from Nottingham.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Bangladesh 2019 Cricket World Cup 26th 50-overs match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, June 20, at the 17,500-capacity Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

The match will get started at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In Australia, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 5:30 p.m. Western. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

But not only are the Australians concerned about Shakib with the bat, his left-arm spin that resulted in two wickets against West Indies has been of such a concern that Australia took their own left-arm spinner away from their “A” squad — currently preparing for their own tour of England — to bowl in the nets as preparation for the Trent Bridge showdown, according to Cricket.com.au.

Bangladesh has not defeated Australia in a one-day international match since 2005, according to The Associated Press. And that remains the only Tigers victory in 20 tries against the reigning World Cup champs.

But Bangladesh will need to win at least two of their remaining four matches, which include two against top four teams, including Thursday’s showdown with Australia. Bangladesh face India on July 2, according to CricInfo, with its other two remaining games against Afghanistan and arch-rival Pakistan.

Watch a preview of the Australia-Bangladesh match, courtesy of ESPN, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Australia vs. Bangladesh 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 26, according to ESPN.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Liton Das, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 David Warner, 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Shaun Marsh/Marcus Stoinis, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Kane Richardson/Nathan Lyon.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been summoned by Australia to prepare for the Bangladesh threat. Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Australia vs. Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup match. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV shows the game, while in Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In the Caribbean islands, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Australia vs. Bangladesh clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.