Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Son’s First Birthday With Adorable Photo On Instagram

Eva Longoria’s son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, turned 1-year-old on Wednesday and the former Desperate Housewives actress shared her joy about it on Instagram with a heartwarming photo. In the caption, she reflected on the past year and all of the highs of motherhood that she’s experienced.

“This past year has been the best year of my life,” she wrote.

“Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!”

Santiago is Eva Longoria’s first child with her husband Jose Baston but this isn’t the first time that she’s gushed about being a mom. On Mother’s Day, she posted a tribute to her son on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to raise him.

“My first Mother’s Day!” she wrote in the caption. “I don’t even remember life before this little piece of love entered it! Every day is a blessing I cherish with all my heart! Thank you for choosing me stinky butt! I love you papa!”

Even though she’s a happy mom, Longoria has previously been open about how uncomfortable being pregnant was for her. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she lamented the fact that various parts of her body had gotten bigger other than her belly, like her breasts and thighs.

But she joked that it had been easy to keep her pregnancy a secret before she announced it because the tabloids had been inaccurately speculating about her pregnancy for years.

Being a mom hasn’t dulled Longoria’s ambition; she’s still a very busy Hollywood career woman. She’s currently serving as an executive producer on a new TV show on ABC called Grand Hotel. Based on a Spanish telenovela, the story revolves around a family — The Mendozas — who own the last family-run hotel in Miami Beach. The show also follows the staff at the hotel and the scandals that ensue as the family tries to keep the business afloat.

According to the show’s page on ABC’s website, the series stars Demián Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, former Devious Maids actress Roselyn Sánchez as Gigi Mendoza, while Denyse Tontz plays Alicia Mendoza, and Bryan Craig stars as Javi Mendoza. The Game alum Wendy Raquel Robinson plays Mrs. P.

Grand Hotel airs on ABC on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST. The show currently has a 6.4 out of 10-star rating on IMDB.