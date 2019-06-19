Brandon Lee Reveals The Advice Mom Pamela Anderson Gave Him When He Joined ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee said the timing was right for him to sign on to the MTV revival.

Brandon Thomas Lee says his famous mom gave him some totally mom-ish advice when he signed on to The Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings. The 23-year-old son of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee told Us Weekly that his mom told him to just be himself as MTV’s cameras roll.

“My mom was like, ‘Be you and people will love that because I love you,’ because moms think everyone is special!” Brandon told Us.

Brandon also confirmed that Pamela will make a cameo on The Hills revival, as viewers saw in a recently released teaser for the show.

“I mean it’s my family, and I’m pretty close to my family,” Brandon said.

While he did not reveal if his rock star dad will turn up on the upcoming MTV reality show, Brandon told Entertainment Tonight that not only does his mom make it into the New Beginnings teaser, but that “a lot went on” during his visit with her. In the promo, Brandon is shown out to lunch with his mom, who gives him some surprising advice.

“You’re 22, you should be thinking about marriage,” Pamela tells Brandon in the New Beginnings teaser.

A show source told Page Six that, for now, that is the only scene that will feature Pamela due to her hectic schedule, but that the former Baywatch star is open to shooting more footage with Brandon for The Hills: New Beginnings. Pamela told Us Weekly that her son’s journey on the MTV reality show will be “very, very entertaining because he is so funny.”

Pamela Anderson opens up about her son joining #TheHills revival. https://t.co/T4b3VJGUqu — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 10, 2019

Brandon also explained why he decided to join the revival of the MTV reality series, which originally aired from 2006 to 2010. Brandon said that most people know nothing about him and that he thought this would be a good opportunity to show people what his life is really like. The young actor and model said he’s not “just some famous person’s kid that runs around doing whatever he wants.”

“I have a life. I have a job. I have businesses. I have things that I’m doing,” he told Us.

Brandon’s connection to The Hills: New Beginnings is original cast member Brody Jenner, whom he has been friends with for years. In addition to Brandon and Brody, The Hills: New Beginnings stars original cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, and newcomer Mischa Barton.

Fans can see The Hills: New Beginnings clip with Brandon and Pamela below.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.