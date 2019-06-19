Shep Rose Dishes On Ashley Jacobs’ 2019 Return To ‘Southern Charm’

Is he excited?

Shep Rose was shocked to see Ashley Jacobs turn up during filming on the currently airing sixth season of Southern Charm.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Rose admitted to being confused by Jacobs’ decision to remain in Charleston, South Carolina, where the series is filmed, after splitting with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, who was fired from the show after Season 5.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing here?'” Rose recalled on June 19. “I just felt like she and Thomas were on an island, and I think they split up. I was like, ‘Man, I would go back to California, on the sunny Santa Barbara coast,’ but I don’t know what goes on with her, and her decision [making]. I don’t think anyone does.”

According to Rose, “people palpably disliked” Jacobs on Southern Charm.

“I mean, maybe she should move to a country that doesn’t have Bravo,” he advised.

While Jacobs did move out of South Carolina after filming Season 6, she did not move to another country. Instead, she returned home to Santa Barbara, California, where she had been living prior to her romance with Ravenel. As fans may have seen, Jacobs confirmed her move weeks ago on Instagram and revealed she had actually relocated to the west coast back in February.

During the fifth season of Southern Charm, Jacobs went head-to-head with Kathryn Dennis on a number of occasions and at one point, she shockingly told Dennis, the mother of Ravenel’s two children, that she was nothing more than an egg donor to Kensington, 5, and Saint Julien, 3.

Although Dennis did struggle years ago and ultimately lost custody of her kids as she faced allegations of drug use, which were denied, she regained partial custody of the children last year and filed for full custody of them months later after Ravenel was arrested on charges related to a sexual assault.

While it doesn’t appear that Dennis and Jacobs will be spending much time together now that Jacobs has moved away, Rose told Us Weekly magazine that he hoped the ladies wouldn’t continue to be enemies. Instead, he prefers they simply keep their distance from one another.

“I would just say, avoid each other. That’s what would be my advice. But definitely don’t have … Try to have as least amount of enemies in this life as you possibly can, I think, is a good advice,” he explained.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.