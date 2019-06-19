Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’? Kristen Doute Doesn’t Seem Too Sure

Kristen Doute is sharing her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump's announcement.

Kristen Doute doesn’t seem too convinced that Lisa Vanderpump is actually leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Weeks after Vanderpump told DailyMailTV that her costars had made it impossible for her to return to the show for a 10th season, Doute questioned whether or not Vanderpump was truly done with her role on the show during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“Is she leaving Housewives?” Doute wondered.

As the interview, which took place on the red carpet at Saturday night’s 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, continued, Doute suggested that what Vanderpump needed was a “break,” not an exit from the series.

“She deserves a break. She’s been doing both shows,” she explained of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

Although it has only been a couple of weeks since Vanderpump announced that she would not be appearing on the Season 9 reunion special for RHOBH and would also be opting out of Season 10, Doute has already noticed changes in her former boss.

“She had pep in her step the other day and she was like really kind to me yesterday. So, I feel like it is some weight lifted off her shoulders for her to have a hot minute to herself,” Doute explained.

Doute worked for years at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, before getting fired for yelling and cussing at her manager.

During an episode of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Doute was seen opening up about her ongoing drama with Vanderpump, suggesting it was time for Vanderpump to stop holding a grudge against her and move on.

“I’ve definitely had a few incidents throughout the years, but that was forever ago,” Doute said during a cast confessional, via The Daily Dish. “Lisa, you do so many wonderful things in this world, but you hold onto that as your hobby? Like, try knitting.”

While Vanderpump didn’t seem willing to forgive Doute at the time of her statement, Doute’s recent interview with Access Hollywood appears to suggest that she may be ready to turn over a new leaf after years of feuding. That said, fans will have to wait and see if Doute can finally get on Vanderpump’s good side until the start of the new season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to begin airing later this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.