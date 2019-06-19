Chrissy Teigen Says She And John Legend Have Been ‘Fighting All Day’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear to be the picture-perfect couple, but according to a speech that the model gave on Tuesday, the couple’s relationship isn’t always flawless wedded bliss. Page Six reports that Teigen said the two had been “fighting all day” by the time they appeared for the panel at the Cannes Lion Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday.

Teigen, dubbed the “Mayor of Twitter,” was speaking with Twitter CMO Leslie Berland during a game of word association.

“He’s in trouble today, too. We’ve been fighting all day,” Teigen said. “You know those days … where every little thing annoys you. He keeps stepping on my feet. We keep having the same fight over and over again where he doesn’t listen to something I said weeks ago and he pretends I never said it.”

Berland invited Legend onto the stage at that point to defend himself to the delight and surprise of the audience.

“Oh, now we have to pretend to be happy,” the cookbook author joked. “I hate him today.”

Legend kissed his wife and told the crowd that “she still loves me.”

The singer also reported that while his wife may troll him sometimes on Twitter, he knows it is all in good fun.

“I don’t get offended by it. She’s really funny and that’s why I love her,” he said.

When asked if Legend has changed since he nabbed the astounding EGOT status, meaning that he has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, she joked that he has become lazy and is more concerned with going on vacation that getting to work.

Teigen said that she was happy that the audience was able to see that the pair wasn’t always perfect because she is often told that they are “goals” when it comes to being in a relationship.

John Legend joins Chrissy Teigen onstage at #CannesLions to apologize after "fighting all day" https://t.co/qknVXKUjCf pic.twitter.com/61mcTGnCfF — billboard (@billboard) June 19, 2019

While they may joke around, the couple does seem to be exceptionally happy in their marriage. The two hooked up in 2007 and made it official in 2013 with a ceremony in Italy. Since then, they have had two children together, Luna, age 3, and Miles, who just turned a year old.

The two made news on Tuesday after it was revealed during the panel that Legend received an invite to attend Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor’s and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding. Apparently, there’s some confusion about whether or not they will be attending, which Teigen said will cause yet another fight.