Beth Chapman Shares Photo Of Daughter Cecily On Her Birthday & Fans Can’t Believe How Beautiful She Is

It’s not every day that Beth Chapman shares photos of her kids but when she does — she definitely grabs the attention of her fans.

As followers of the Dog The Bounty Hunter star know, Beth has had a rough few years as she has battled with throat cancer. The blonde beauty has tried to remain positive throughout her journey and has been keeping fans up-to-date with some posts on Instagram. But in the most recent photo shared to her account, Beth takes a break from the cancer talk and gushes over her beautiful daughter Cecily on her 26th birthday.

In the photo shared for her nearly 500,000 followers, Beth’s daughter is all smiles while she poses for a solo shot. The 26-year-old lies in a field of grass with her elbows on the ground and her feet up in the air just behind her. The beauty wears her long, blonde locks down and straight along with minimal makeup. She also sports a multi-colored dress in the photo that features a ruffled neckline and flowy sleeves.

Cecily completes her beautiful look with a silver necklace as well as a few silver bracelets on her wrist. In the caption of the image, Beth gushes over her daughter, calling her her “sunshine” and a “true beauty.” And since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the reality star plenty of attention from her legion of fans with over 44,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments.

Some fans took to the post to wish Cecily a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how stunning the 26-year-old is. Of course, a few others took the opportunity to comment on the post and wish Beth well during her cancer journey.

“A beauty like her mama. Happy Birthday!,” one follower commented.

“Happy Birthday. What a beautiful photo have a blessed day,” another Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“WOW… its been awhile since Ive seen her. She has turned into a beautiful young lady,” one more gushed.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Beth wowed fans with an up-close photo of herself sitting in her office with a big smile on her face. In the caption of the image, the 51-year-old used the hashtag “cancer will not beat me,” and proved to fans that she is still fighting the good fight. As fans know, Beth’s cancer came back for a second time and it’s thought to be incurable. However, Beth is still going through chemo and doing other alternative treatments to help keep things at bay.

Fans can catch Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on their new WGN Dog’s Most Wanted, which is expected to air later this year.