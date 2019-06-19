Jenelle Evans Fires Back After Her Sister Says She Will ‘Never Regain’ Custody Of Her Kids Permanently

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is currently in a battle to regain custody of her children after being removed from her care. The mom of three recently stated that her mother is her “biggest enemy,” and now she is firing back at her sister after she claimed Jenelle will “never regain permanent custody of her kids.”

According to InTouch Weekly, Jenelle’s sister Ashleigh vented on Facebook about many things, including her sister’s troubles. In the post, she stated that she “didn’t want to hear” about her sister and claimed Jenelle’s kids would never again be in her custody permanently.

The former reality show star caught wind of the social media post and fired back at her sister on Twitter.

“My sister is psycho ya’ll. Don’t believe her. She doesn’t know anything about my situation. I don’t speak to her.”

Jenelle lost custody of her kids after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her French bulldog Nugget. The dog reportedly nipped the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Jenelle shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, eventually gained custody of Jace and still has custody of him to this day.

Jenelle then moved on with a man named Nathan Griffith. The two had one child together, a son named Kaiser. The two called it quits and Kaiser is currently in the care of his father as the custody battle ensues.

After her relationship with Nathan, Jenelle moved on with David Eason. The two married and share a daughter, Ensley, together. David appeared on Teen Mom 2 briefly before being fired in 2018. Following the dog incident, Jenelle was also let go from the show. Her mother currently has temporary custody of the couple’s daughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently shared some details about the reported launch of her makeup line. The mom of three claims that there will be a launch party in July before the line rolls out in September.

She has also been sharing throwback photos of her children on social media. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Ensley in the arms of her father. With the photo, Jenelle captioned “memories never fade.”

The couple will reportedly be back in court later this month.