Toni Braxton Celebrates The 23rd Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album, ‘Secrets’

R&B legend Toni Braxton shared via her Twitter account that her iconic album, “Secrets” turned 23-years-old yesterday.

“Wow…23 years ago today! What is your favorite song from the “Secrets” album!?,” she asked her 1.7 million followers.

The tweet so far has retweeted by over 650 users and liked by over 3,700.

Many of her fans replied to the tweet with their favorite track(s) and their love for the record.

“Just one? I can’t! I’ll rather give up my firstborn,” one user passionately tweeted.

“Can’t decide between ‘In The Late Of Night’ & ‘How Could An Angel Break My Heart’… Love the whole album to be honest,” another fan tweeted.

“#YoureMakinMeHigh is the sexiest song in #RNB history,” a third Twitter user insisted.

“‘LET IT FLOW’, ‘TALKING IN HIS SLEEP’, ‘FIND ME A MAN’, & ‘HOW COULD AN ANGEL BREAK MY HEART’. That whole album snapped. And you did your thing. whewww,” another fan, who couldn’t decide on one track tweeted.

Secrets was released on June 18, 1996, and remains Braxton’s most successful to date. The album topped the charts in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, and on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It peaked at No. 2 in Sweden, the U.K. and on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

The era contained multiple hit songs including “Let It Flow,” “Un-break My Heart,” and “You’re Making Me High” which all topped the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

At the 1997 Grammy Awards, Toni was nominated for a total of three awards. Secrets didn’t win her Best Pop Vocal Album but she did win Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “You’re Makin’ Me High” and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Un-Break My Heart.”

Throughout her career, Braxton has always be recognized at the Grammy Awards. With a total of 13 nominations, she has taken home an impressive seven awards. Her first wins came in 1994 for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Another Sad Love Song.” Her last win was for Best R&B Album in 2015 for her record with Babyface, Love, Marriage & Divorce.

To date, Toni has released eight solo studio albums — Toni Braxton, Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra, Pulse, and Sex & Cigarettes.

Aside from music, Braxton has ventured into acting and has appeared in a number of television films — Play’d: A Hip Hop Story, Twist of Faith, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story, and Every Day Is Christmas.

She currently stars in her families reality show, Braxton Family Values, which airs on WE tv.

On Instagram, Toni Braxton has over 2.9 million followers.