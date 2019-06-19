‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Naomi Watts Admits It Is ‘Intimidating’ To Be Joining The New Series

As filming begins on the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, Naomi Watts opens up about joining the cast.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, news is starting to emerge about filming on the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. Now, as filming commences in Northern Ireland, one of the series actors, Naomi Watts, speaks out about joining the cast.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Naomi Watts spoke about joining the Game of Thrones prequel.

“It makes me very excited,” Watts said initially about being cast in the prequel.

However, she was quick to point out that she was also intimidated by being involved in a series that could, potentially, be as huge as its predecessor.

“It is intimidating. It’s very exciting… having just come off the last series, where the world was blowing up over it everything was Game of Thrones, related. All the advertising on TV, every article, everyone’s jumping on that bandwagon. So, it is scary.”

However, Watts also believes that fans of Game of Thrones will be happy with the new series.

“But, hopefully, those fans come along and get to find something new and interesting in this world as well. I think they won’t be let down, it’s a great team of people they’ve put together.”

Secrecy has surrounded the new Game of Thrones prequel which is rumored to have the working title of Bloodmoon. While HBO has made many announcements regarding the cast line up, there has been little news on what characters they will play in the series that will be set thousands of years before the events that unfolded in the final season of Game of Thrones.

GOT JITTERS: Naomi Watts admits she was "intimidated" to join the "Game of Thrones" prequel, but says she has confidence the upcoming series will please fans. #GOT pic.twitter.com/yC8abKewMq — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 18, 2019

It is believed that Naomi will head the line up on the new Game of Thrones prequel series. Her character, while still nameless, is the only character so far to be given further details. According to HBO, Watts’ character is a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

This has led to speculation among fans of the book series on which Game of Thrones was based, to suggest that Watts could be starring as one of the original Lannisters. Previously, Screen Rant has suggested this also by claiming that Lann the Clever, who established House Lannister, could manage to seduce a member of the Casterly family, the original owners of Casterly Rock. if this is the case, then Naomi Watts could be playing Lady Casterly, who then goes on to become a Lannister via her marriage with Lann.

Another fan theory sees Naomi Watts as a gender-bent version of Lann the Clever.

Of course, this is all pure speculation at the moment and fans will just have to wait until the pilot is filmed and HBO greenlights the entire series for production to find out more.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.