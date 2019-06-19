‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Filming Has Officially Begun In Northern Ireland On ‘Bloodmoon’

Fans are excited that filming has finally started on the new 'Game of Thrones' series.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news regarding the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel since the epic fantasy series concluded in May. While they wait, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the title of the new series after author George R. R. Martin insisted the working title should be The Long Night but then had to make a public statement that that wasn’t the official title. Then, The Sun reported that the working title would be Bloodmoon. However, this rumor has not yet been confirmed or denied by HBO.

As for filming, there have been plenty of rumors that production was starting regarding the Game of Thrones prequel. When some of the actors associated with the new series started heading to Ireland, fans got excited as they assumed filming was now underway. Once again, though, there was no official confirmation from HBO regarding this.

Now, Entertainment Weekly has finally confirmed what everyone suspected: filming is currently underway in Northern Ireland for the pilot episode for the Game of Thrones prequel.

This location is a familiar one for Game of Thrones as filming returns to the same place that “served as the production hub for GoT during its entire run.”

The new Game of Thrones prequel series will have Jane Goldman as showrunner and as she previously stated to Entertainment Weekly, the world they explore will be a much longer version of Westeros when locations such as King’s Landing didn’t exist yet.

“Westeros is a very different place. There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and, hopefully, that will be part of the fun of the series.”

Even knowing that the prequel would have a different landscape, it was always expected that the Game of Thrones prequel would film in Northern Ireland as the prequel would still be set in Westeros. However, it is unclear yet whether filming will also occur in other countries and locations that were previously associated with the epic fantasy series.

In fact, until the pilot episode has been filmed, there is no guarantee this series will progress any further. However, considering the huge success of Game of Thrones, it seems unlikely that the new series will get dropped by HBO after a single episode.

The Game of Thrones prequel will star Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

No release schedule has been set by HBO yet regarding this prequel.