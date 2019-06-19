Honey Boo Boo Won’t Move Back Home Until Mama June Kicks Out Troubled Boyfriend

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been in the public eye since she was just a child as a star on Toddlers & Tiaras and later her own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. That means all the Thompson family drama has been under public scrutiny — including “Mama June” Shannon’s relationship issues. It seems that Honey Boo Boo has had enough of Shannon’s latest boyfriend, Geno Doak. As Hollywood Life reports, Thompson has flat out refused to come back to live with Shannon until Doak is gone.

Thompson’s declaration likely comes as a result of some of the situations that have been happening at the Shannon household. The Inquisitr recently reported on an incident that Doak had where he slammed his SUV right into the garage of the house, then emerged from the vehicle with Shannon’s help, stumbling and barely able to walk. It also wasn’t the first time that the two were in some kind of car-related trouble. In March, as The Inquisitr reported, the duo was actually arrested in Alabama because of threats that Doak made against Shannon, and then charged for having illicit substances in the vehicle.

Thompson may be putting her foot down now, but it isn’t the first time she’s expressed concern about her mother’s relationship. She even orchestrated a family intervention on From Not To Hot, Shannon’s television series, to discuss her fears.

Luckily, Thompson has someone in her life she’s able to turn to in the midst of all the family drama — her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Since she doesn’t feel safe living in her mother’s house while Doak is still there, as Hollywood Life reports, Thompson has moved in with Pumpkin for the time being. Sources told the outlet that Pumpkin may very well try to battle for custody of her little sister if the living situation at the Shannon household doesn’t change.

Loading...

Shannon’s representatives haven’t yet commented on the situation brewing within the household, but with Thompson finally putting her foot down and moving out, things will likely unfold quickly. While the Thompson-Shannon household was never quite conventional, Thompson’s big sister Pumpkin seems determined to ensure her little sister is in a safe and healthy environment.

Shannon proved in the video where she dragged Deak out of the crashed SUV that she cares for him, but until she comments on the situation, no one can know whether she’d ultimately side with her boyfriend or her daughter.