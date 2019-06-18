Billie Lee Applauds Scheana Marie And Raquel Leviss For Being ‘Open-Minded’ Amid ‘Pump Rules’ Exit Rumors

She says SUR Restaurant wouldn't have been tolerable without them.

Billie Lee may be facing rumors of a potential exit from Vanderpump Rules but according to a new interview, she’s staying close to her co-stars, namely Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix.

While speaking to Life & Style magazine on June 17, Billie opened up about her time at SUR Restaurant and said that in addition to receiving support from Lisa Vanderpump, she’s gotten plenty of love and acceptance from several of the show’s cast members, many of whom work alongside her at SUR Restaurant.

That said, her early moments at SUR weren’t exactly easy and at points, she felt bullied.

“Even when I was being bullied at Sur, [Lisa] would sit me down and say ‘Billie, darling you are better than this! You are stronger than these people and you have me by your side,'” Billie revealed.

Billie, who joined the Vanderpump Rules cast during Season 6, then told the magazine that Scheana, James, Raquel, Tom, and Ariana were her “major supporters” at the restaurant and noted that she wouldn’t have stayed working at the venue for as long as she has if it weren’t for them being present.

“They are so open-minded and have the biggest hearts,” she gushed of her co-stars.

Although Billie spoke highly of many of her co-stars, she didn’t mention Jax Taylor, who recently told his Twitter fans and followers that she was no longer on Vanderpump Rules and oddly suggested she was gay on Twitter.

As fans may have seen on Twitter last week, Taylor responded to a fan who wanted to know if Lee was invited to his and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding by suggesting that he hadn’t invited her because they had only spoken a handful of times. He then shockingly said that while he hadn’t included Lee on the guest list, he had “pretty much invited every gay person I knew, except Billy [sic].”

Needless to say, Lee wasn’t impressed by her co-stars’ comment and after sharing a face-palm emoji, she told her Twitter audience to let Taylor know that she was not gay.

“Can someone tell Jax Taylor I’m not gay also gender identity and sexual orientation are two very different things,” she explained.

While Taylor has suggested that Lee is no longer filming the series, she has been seen with her co-stars on numerous occasions since filming began and recently attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards alongside them.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.