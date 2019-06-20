‘Big Little Lies’ Spoilers For Season 2, Episode 3, Called ‘The End Of The World

The new Big Little Lies episode coming up is called “The End of the World” but Season 2, Episode 3 of the hit show can’t be that final, at least not in the literal sense. About a dozen more episodes of the show set in Monterey are scheduled to air on HBO, meaning the title of the fresh episode must contain a double meaning.

Early on in the promo for “The End of the World,” a montage of scenes catches monumental moments.

A troubled Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) took a walk on an isolated piece of the beach. Then, while a voice-over spoke the eerie words, “There are things your mother never needs to know,” a disturbed Celeste (Nicole Kidman) took a shower, a nervous Renata (Laura Dern) fiddled with her rings and a scared Jane (Shailene Woodley) held tight to a guy from her workplace.

The next scene in the 53-second trailer had Renata asking, “What did I do?”

Without hesitation, her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) answered, “You tell me.”

A flashback harkened back to the night when Celeste’s husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) fell to his death. Within that same time frame, the torrid tale’s main Monterey mothers looked down at his bludgeoned body. Their expressions showed how shocked they were at what had just happened.

Back to the present, Madeline seemed to be doing some soul searching after her husband Ed (Adam Scott) left her over a cheating scandal and the betrayal that went along with that indiscretion.

Flash forward to an increasingly disturbed Bonnie. She had aimlessly waded into the Pacific while Celeste had admitted that if she was able to experience a do-over, she would not have lied about what happened during the incident with Perry.

Another voiceover admitted, “Everything is unraveling.”

Then this gloomy statement was followed by an ominous voiceover that stated, “People can move on after a tragedy. Just not together sometimes.”

Toward the end of the trailer, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) was seen talking to an official investigator assigned to look into Perry’s death. She said in an incredulous voice, “You don’t believe my son just slipped, do you?”

At that point, the waves had come crashing down once again during the latest promo for Big Little Lies. It appears as if these often seen big Pacific Ocean splashes are a metaphor for what has happened and for what is yet to happen on the Liane Moriarty-imagined murder mystery that centers around a certain sector of affluent Monterey, California.

Stay tuned for Big Little Lies, Season 2, Episode 3, when the show airs next on HBO on Sunday, June 23, at 9 p.m., ET.