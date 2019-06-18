Taco Bell Is Serving Free Doritos Locos Tacos In Support Of The Golden State Warriors

Even though the Golden State Warriors lost against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Championship, Taco Bell is commemorating the team’s efforts with its latest promotion.

The fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos in honor of the Warriors’ “steal” in Game 2 of the championship. HollywoodLife reports that Taco Bell is naming the offer “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” and will be offering customers the free taco on June 18. Fans can reportedly go into any Taco Bell store from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Fans of the restaurant will also get to choose between three different Doritos Locos Tacos. Currently, the popular menu item’s flavors consist of Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos, or the original Nacho Cheese. In addition to waiting in line, the company states that consumers can order all day via Taco Bell’s app or website.

Many consumers of the restaurant took to their Twitter accounts to share their excitement about Taco Bell’s offer.

“PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: FREE TACOS TODAY AT @ TACOBELL THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I REPEAT THIS IS VERY REAL. RT TO SAVE A LIFE,” one user tweeted.

“You can get a free taco at Taco Bell between 2-6 today because of something basketball idk,” another Twitter user chimed in.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

In addition to stealing Game 2 during the NBA championships with a score of 109-104, the San Francisco-based team also defeated the Toronto-based team by 106-105. However, the team lost to the Raptors in Game 6, giving the team its first championship. Shortly after the win, Warriors star Stephen Curry gave his first interview since the loss and expressed his disappointment, per HollywoodLife.

“Losing hurts no matter what the situation is,” Curry said. “Nobody likes that feeling, whether it’s a Game 7 or Game 6 or what have you. But I’ll echo what Draymond [Green] said. It’s kind of how do you respond and how hard you work to try and get back to the stage.”

Today’s the day! Head to #TacoBell from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, steal yours any time, all day online or on the app. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 18, 2019

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast-food chain to create promotions around the NBA Championship. During the games, Chipotle reportedly had a promotion where the restaurant was attempting to give away $1 million in free burritos. Chipotle would give out a unique code each time the announcer yelled “free” during the game. Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt stated that the act of “freeting” was to give fans a chance to earn a free burrito and join in on the passion of basketball with fans from all over.