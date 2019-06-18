YouTuber Elijah Daniel Purchases Town, Names It ‘Gay Hell’ To Protest Donald Trump

Youtuber Elijah Daniel just purchased Hell, Michigan, for Pride Month, and renamed it “Gay Hell” to protest Donald Trump and his administration’s refusal to fly the LGBTQ rainbow flag in front of United States embassies throughout June, per The Daily Wire.

Daniel announced his purchase and renaming Monday via Twitter.

“Ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags. So as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride.”

It’s not the first stunt Daniel has pulled. CNN reports that he paid $100 to be Mayor of Hell for a day in 2017 and banned heterosexual people — a stunt he says was intended to mock Trump’s restrictions on travel to the U.S. from Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

Although Daniel is not disclosing how much he paid for his current stunt — which allows him to be mayor for two weeks — he claims to be in the process of purchasing the town five-acre Michigan town permanently.

Daniel, who is from Michigan and has more than 500,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, claims that he grew up “very religious” and was taught that homosexuality means you’re going to hell.

“I’m just from Michigan and every time we drove past we knew that town, oh that’s Hell. I just thought turning it into Gay Hell would be funny,” Daniel said of his decision to rename the town.

YouTuber buys 5-acre Michigan town and renames it Gay Hell https://t.co/wubPbmWQRv pic.twitter.com/h2s5Nn96vw — National Post (@nationalpost) June 18, 2019

Fittingly, Daniel claims that the reaction has been mixed. Although he says his fans — a young audience between 16 to 24 — are happy with the unique stunt, most Trump fans don’t appear to be reacting well to his decision. Regardless, the 25-year-old comedian and rapper claims that he’s planning on keeping the town and has some small changes in mind for the future, including an annual festival.

When confronted about the Trump administration’s decision regarding flying LGBTQ flags at embassies, Vice President Mike Pence supported it and claims that flying just one American flag is the “right decision.”

“We put no restrictions on displaying any other flags or any other displays at our embassies beyond that,” he added.

The Daily Wire reports that the Obama administration allowed embassies to fly the LGBTQ rainbow flag outside of embassies so long as they were smaller and lower than the American flag. Conversely, the Trump administration has stated that embassies must require approval from the State Department’s Office of Management to fly the colored rainbow flag.