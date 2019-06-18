Highly Anticipated ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot Is Reportedly Facing A Lot Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama

There’s a lot of drama that is happening behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Beverly Hills 90210 reboot.

As fans know, the series is scheduled to come back to the air in August, but things behind the camera are not exactly going according to plan. According to Radar Online, the cast and crew have been facing a number of setbacks in production, causing them to get a late start on shooting. An insider close to the situation shares that the cast finally began filming a few days ago, but now they’re rushing things to be sure they hit their originally scheduled August premiere date.

The insider reveals that multiple things have gone awry along the way, including drama between Tori Spelling and the writers. According to the source, Tori was not happy with the original script that she was given, and she refused to film until she had it her way. The drama caused a lot of the senior writers to quit the series.

“Tori didn’t want to portray her real life, which is being broke and on the D-list,” a source dished. She “wanted to live in a big mansion in Beverly Hills and show the life she envisioned her character would be leading — a life much more glamorous and wealthy than her real life.”

And Fox, the network that picked up the reboot of the show, is also not very happy with the production delays. The insider shares that network execs are sweating it out because they have promoted the August start date, and they’re worried things won’t get done in time. Furthermore, Fox also isn’t totally pleased with the script.

“They also aren’t 100% sold on the direction of the show, so they are trusting that the actors and producers will deliver.”

A ton of original cast members will appear on the reboot of the show, including Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris. The show is also expected to address the death of Luke Perry, who passed away in March. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Perry suffered a massive stroke which caused him to be hospitalized. A few days later, the actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California after he was not able to recover from his injuries.

According to the report, doctors originally thought they could put Perry in a coma and hoped his brain would relax and recover, but sadly, the brain damage was too extensive.

Beverly Hills 90210 is expected to air in August on Fox.