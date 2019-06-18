Mary Duggar’s Funeral Ended With A Rainbow After A Difficult Week For The ‘Counting On’ Family

Grandma Duggar was remembered by her family and friends on Monday.

Mary Duggar was laid to rest on Monday, June 17 after a memorial service honoring her life. The Duggar family is mourning the loss of their beloved grandma after she passed away from an accidental drowning in her swimming pool last week. They are also rejoicing that she is up in Heaven, as many family members have shared. Despite the terrible tragedy that has taken them all by surprise this past week, there was a brilliant reminder that there is a hope for the future.

Amy Duggar King shared on her Instagram right after the funeral something that she ran upon as she approached her grandmother’s house. The photo revealed a bright rainbow that shone right above Mary’s house after Amy got back from the service. The expectant mom also shared that the day she died, another rainbow was seen as well. She seemed to be comforted by this amazing sight.

The Duggar cousin told fans that Mary used to say that rainbows are a sign of God’s faithfulness and that is what the family is basing their hope on. Mary also believed that God is faithful and would tell others about Jesus, as her family and friends have all shared about her since her passing.

The full rainbow was caught by someone on camera, showing what an amazing sight it really was. The picture was taken from the Duggar family’s front yard and can be seen from one end to the other. Amy posted it on her Instagram Stories.

Jill Dillard also took to her Instagram account to reveal parts of Mary’s funeral service. Some were taken at the grave site as family and friends gathered to say goodbye. The snapshots reveal that grandson Josiah Duggar and Amy’s husband, Dillon King, were just two of the pallbearers carrying the casket. It also looks like Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, may have played a part in the grave side service as well. He is seen standing behind the casket with his bible in his hand in Jill’s photos.

Many of the younger family members sang during the service and a few others spoke about Grandma Duggar’s life and her love of Jesus and her family.

It was a rainy day for Grandma Duggar’s funeral, but the rainbow afterwards seemed to brighten up the day a bit for the family. Mary was 78 when she unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 9. Fans were shocked to hear the sad news. They have been sending their love and support to the reality TV family since the news broke.

It’s not known whether TLC filmed the memorial service on Monday, but it is highly likely that they did. A new season of Counting On is coming up this fall, so that may be shown if the cameras were indeed rolling.