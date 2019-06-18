‘General Hospital’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Cynthia Watros As New Nina

Cynthia Watros debuted as the new face of Nina Reeves on Monday.

It is always an adjustment when a main soap character is replaced by a new face, and that’s exactly what’s happening on General Hospital this week. Cynthia Watros has slid into the role of Crimson editor Nina Reeves. The actress made her debut on Monday and fans have very mixed reactions after seeing her on screen, as expected.

The surprise announcement came in April that Michelle Stafford had decided to exit the ABC soap to go back to her role as Phyllis Sommers on Young and the Restless. It was also revealed that Watros would be taking over the role, which left fans wondering how she would be able to fill such big shoes. Monday’s General Hospital had Nina’s new face appearing, as Entertainment Tonight had detailed. After just one day on screen, viewers quickly took to social media to give their first impressions on the new Nina.

It was a mixed bag of reactions coming from General Hospital fans. Many were bracing themselves as they watched Watros strut her way into the role having scenes with Curtis and Valentin on day one. There were a few people who expressed their negative opinions on not having Michelle Stafford as Nina. There were different mannerisms that the old Nina had that Watros hasn’t brought to the table, according to fans.

One person wrote, “Definitely missed he [sic] real Nina on GH today. The character will forever changed.” Stafford definitely had a different side of Nina Reeves that was quirky, snarky, and a little crazy all wrapped up into this character.

Nina see an opportunity to step in and be Curtis' best person. But will he accept the help she's offering?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/hre5dQOJZ2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 17, 2019

However, other fans commented that they never really liked those characteristics that the actress brought to the table. There were a few comments such as, “I may stop hating Nina with Cynthia Watros playing the role,” that was a popular sentiment as well.

Those who were not feeling the love of this new Nina were reminded by other fans who said this is only her first day and it’s hard to give an opinion this early in the game. It looks like it’s going to be an adjustment just as there always is when someone new comes in to take over another actor’s character. Michelle Stafford made Nina Reeves her own, but now Watros will get the chance to see what she can bring to this character as well.

Loading...

The real test will be her chemistry with Jax as there is a love triangle brewing between him, Nina, and Valentin. There are also other characters such as Maxie, whom Stafford had an amazing relationship with on screen. The big story line coming up is the possibility of Willow Tait being Nina’s real daughter. Will Watros be as snarky as the old Nina was with the person she dislikes the most?

Stay tuned to General Hospital in the coming weeks to see what kind of characteristics Cynthia Watros will bring to her new role as Nina Reeves.