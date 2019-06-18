Lisa Vanderpump Admits She Should Have Taken A Year Off From ‘RHOBH’: ‘I Just Wasn’t In The Right Space’

The Bravo star says her final season of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' was 'brutal.'

Lisa Vanderpump wishes she had taken time off from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the sudden death of her brother last year. While filming the rocky ninth season, which marked the end of her reign on the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump was still in the early stages of dealing with the devastating loss of her only sibling, Mark, who died from suicide last April.

In a new interview on RuPaul Charles’ talk show RuPaul, Vanderpump admitted that she went back to work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills too soon, and revealed that Bravo boss Andy Cohen even admitted he should have given her more time off, according to People.

In the interview, Lisa described RHOBH Season 9 as “brutal” and said it was filmed during a time when she was “floundering.”

“Everybody always says, ‘Oh, you look like you’ve got your life together,’ but I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn’t in the right space.”

Vanderpump added that she talked about the situation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, where he told he wished he had given her the year off. Lisa said she wasn’t “as prepared” as she thought she was and found that she couldn’t deal with things in the same way she normally did on the Bravo reality show.

“It just went on and it was accumulative and in the end, I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t.'”

Lisa Vanderpump recently confirmed that she is stepping down from the hit Bravo reality show she helmed for nine seasons, since 2010. Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Lisa at the center of the “Puppy Gate” adopted dog drama with Dorit Kemsley and several other RHOBH co-stars. After a blowout with Kyle Richards over a leaked tabloid story about the Puppy Gate scandal, Lisa stopped talking to her former friends and ultimately stopped filming with the rest of the cast midway through the season.

Lisa Vanderpump missed several high-profile RHOBH events, including a cast trip to Paris and the wedding of longtime pal Camille Grammer in Hawaii.

While Lisa Vanderpump’s “final act” as a Real Housewife was skipping the Season 9 reunion, she will still star on Vanderpump Rules. Tom Sandoval, the Bravo star’s Vanderpump Rules and Tom Tom business partner, recently told Us Weekly that Lisa was “not in a happy place” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and that being on the show “stressed her out a lot.”

Loading...

“When she would come in and film with us, interact with us, I could see the stress that she would bring from filming Housewives, and I feel like she’s been wanting to get out of it for a while,” Sandoval told Us.

You can see Lisa Vanderpump talking to RuPaul Charles about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the video below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.