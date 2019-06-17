‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Father’s Day Post To Husband Taylor McKinney

Maci Bookout honored her husband on Sunday.

Maci Bookout shared a heartfelt post for her husband, Taylor McKinney, on Instagram on Sunday in honor of the Father’s Day holiday.

Along with a photo taken at the Adams Park Baseball Complex in Kennesaw, Georgia, the Teen Mom OG star applauded McKinney for being the “best daddy” to her three children, including the two children they share, four-year-old Jayde Carter and three-year-old Maverick Reed, and the 10-year-old son she shares with Ryan Edwards, Bentley.

“You’re our whole world,” she wrote to McKinney.

Bookout and McKinney have been married since 2016 and have discussed the possibility of expanding their family further on numerous occasions. In fact, last year, after opening up about her tragic miscarriage, Bookout and McKinney were seen meeting with an adoption counselor to discuss adding a fourth child to their family.

“It’s not that I don’t want to be pregnant again it’s just that whenever I think about having another biological child, I immediately go back to that baby that we lost,” Bookout said on the show, via People magazine.

According to the report, Bookout said she preferred to adopt an older child who was at least four-years-old or “preferably older than that,” and after meeting with the counselor, McKinney appeared to be on board with welcoming an older child to their family.

“I feel like this definitely pushes me more toward adoption… more than a biological child because there’s so many kids out there that need a good home,” he noted.

Following the episode in which Bookout and McKinney were seen discussing an adoption, the couple spoke to Us Weekly magazine and confirmed an adoption was likely in their future. That said, Bookout revealed she and McKinney didn’t yet have a timeframe for when they would get the process started. Instead, she said she and her husband were “happy with where we’re at.”

At the time of the interview, Bookout’s oldest child, son Bentley, had just begun attending the fourth grade and was transitioning from what she described as a “kid-child” into a “young man.” Meanwhile, Bookout said her and McKinney’s two children, Jayden and Maverick, were “a trip.”

“Maverick got his first haircut – had to say bye to the man bun. Sad about that, but I mean, really they’re a trip,” Bookout said.

To see more of Bookout, McKinney, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.