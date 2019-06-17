‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Sends Father’s Day Wishes To Boyfriend And Her Ex Gary Shirley

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood sent out Father’s Day wishes, not only to her boyfriend and father of her son but also to her ex Gary Shirley. She shared the sentiments on Sunday via an Instagram post that showed her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, with their son James.

“Happy Fathers day to this amazing man @andrew.glennon I love you so much baby! Without you I wouldn’t be whole,” Amber wrote to her boyfriend.

Amber gave birth to the couple’s son last May. The couple met in 2017 and dated briefly before they announced they were expecting a child together. While some fans worried that the couple moved too fast, things seem to be going well between Amber and Andrew.

The Teen Mom OG star also has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Although the two have had their issues in the past, Amber and Gary have been getting along well and are doing a great job co-parenting their daughter, Leah. Amber also included a shout-out to Gary in her Father’s Day post.

“Happy fathers day to @itsgarytime as well. We have such an amazing and intelligent daughter! Thank you!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber recently opened up about the fact that everyone is able to get along. She even revealed that her son, James, knows Gary as “Uncle Gary.” She opened up to E! News about the co-parenting relationship and explained how things are going.

“Honestly, it’s really good. It’s like he’s just part of the family. I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we’re always in each other’s lives because of Leah.”

Amber and Gary were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Amber found out she was pregnant with Leah. Although the two had a tumultuous relationship, they tried to make things work for their daughter. In the end, they realized they weren’t compatible and went their separate ways. For Amber, things took a downward spiral, and she spent some time in prison. Upon her release, Amber worked hard to turn her life around and has done a great job.

The Teen Mom OG cast have been sharing their stories for a decade, and the new season of the show premiered last week. Fans can catch up with the cast on all-new episodes Monday nights on MTV.