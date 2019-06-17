Jenelle Evans Posts About ‘Quiet’ Father’s Day: Did Her Husband Get To See His Kids?

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are currently involved in a battle to regain custody of their kids after they were removed from their care. According to People, on Father’s Day, the former Teen Mom 2 star posted about her house being “too quiet.”

Jenelle shared a photo to her Instagram stories on Sunday which showed the pool in her backyard empty. She wrote, “It’s too quiet here” and included three emojis featuring different sad faces.

She and her husband spent the day away out on the water in a boat. She shared a photo of the water and wrote that she would rather claim North Carolina as her home state rather than Pennsylvania, where she is originally from.

As for seeing the kids on Father’s Day, Pop Culture reports that David was unable to visit with his kids on that day. A source explained why to Radar Online.

“David is not seeing Ensley or Maryssa for Father’s Day. They see the kids once a week, so it won’t fall on Father’s Day.”

Another source explained that the couple had visitation with the kids one week ago and that it “went fine.” The source also said that Jenelle’s mom Barbara is “overwhelmed,” but is “making it work.” Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, for years. After Jenelle’s other kids were removed from her care, Jenelle’s daughter Ensley was placed with Barbara. Jenelle’s son Kaiser is currently in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith.

Although Jenelle and her mother had, at one time, a good relationship, things between the two are no longer how they were. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently called her mother her “biggest enemy.” Jenelle made the statement after a fan tweeted to her and told her to keep her mother, who should be her “biggest ally,” by her side.

Jenelle Evans shared her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade but was let go from the show last month after her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, her children were removed from her care.

In recent weeks, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been in and out of court attempting to regain custody of their kids. Currently, all of the couple’s children are in the care of other family members. Reportedly, Jenelle and David will be back in court next week for another court date.