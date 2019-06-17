Brandi Glanville Posts Sweet Father’s Day Message To Her ‘Baby Daddy’ Eddie Cibrian

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum posted a surprising message in honor of her ex-husband's 46th birthday, which happened to fall on Father's Day.

Brandi Glanville has come a long way with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. The author, podcast host, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran posted a sweet tribute to her once-estranged ex in honor of his 46th birthday, which also happened to fall on Father’s Day.

Glanville posted a photo of Cibrian and their lookalike sons, Mason and Jake. In the caption, the Bravo star wished her “baby daddy” a happy birthday and Father’s Day, and she noted that Eddie has come “a long way” as both a human being and a father. Brandi added that she is proud of how the two have come together to co-parent their two sons.

Brandi Glanville made headlines for years of public mudslinging with Eddie Cibrian and his new wife LeAnn Rimes after she and Cibrian first split 10 years ago. It is only recently that the embattled exes decided to come together for the sake of their sons.

Many fans took to the comments section of Brandi’s post to praise her for taking the high road with Eddie a decade after he allegedly cheated on her with Rimes.

“You are a great Mom! It was a long way to get there but you did it!” one fan wrote to Brandi.

Others wrote that Eddie should acknowledge Brandi on social media as well, with one follower throwing shade at Eddie and his country singer wife.

“Eddie should acknowledge you as well but until he’s ready to grow up and move on, you continue to shine as an amazing Mommy to your boys! It’s obvious you work your butt off for them while some people sit around living off royalties from a long past popular career! #justsaying.”

LeAn Rimes also posted a Father’s Day message to Eddie Cibrian. In her post, Rimes did not acknowledge her husband’s birthday, but she did refer to his sons Mason and Jake as her two “little/not so little loves” and included the hashtag “#mymen.”

There was a time when Brandi Glanville would have been fired up by LeAnn Rimes’ posts about her sons, but the former feuding stars have finally put an end to their public fighting. In 2016, Brandi Glanville told Us Weekly that the trio realized they needed to “focus on [their sons] and get over our bulls**t” after years of public feuding. Brandi later told Entertainment Tonight that she now considers Eddie and LeAnn to be her friends. In April, the three stars even celebrated Easter together with sons Mason and Jake.

Last summer, Brandi Glanville made fans aware that the feud with her ex and his wife was over when she posted a chummy Instagram selfie of her and LeAnn Rimes at their son Jake’s birthday party. Brandi captioned the pic by telling fans there was finally “peace” between her and Eddie Cibrian’s new wife.