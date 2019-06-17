Annoyed Donald Trump Interrupts Interview, Kicks His Chief Of Staff Out Of Room Due To Coughing

'He’s coughing in the middle of my answer,' Trump said, referring to his Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. 'I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that.'

Donald Trump’s extensive interview with ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos has been occupying the headlines for the entire week, mainly due to a number of controversial statements made by the president.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the network has been releasing excerpts of the interview for the past few days, building up excitement for the exclusive broadcast. Bits and pieces of the conversation went viral on social media, with some of Trump’s remarks causing widespread outrage.

Notably, the president said that he would accept damaging information about a political opponent, even if it came from a foreign adversary, adding that he would likely not report such collaboration to the FBI. The comment was interpreted as an open invitation to foreign actors to meddle in American elections, prompting some to suggest that the president is willing to repeat what he is accused of doing during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump attempted to clarify his remarks, accusing the “fake news” media of “distorting” his comments. During the interview, Trump also erupted at Stephanopoulos, insulting the reporter, and calling him a “little wise guy.” The commander-in-chief attacked the journalist after dodging questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Guaranteed to cause controversy is another bizarre moment. While in the Oval Office, discussing with Stephanopoulos the infamous Trump Tower meeting, and the possibility of turning over his financial statements to prove that he has allegedly done no wrong, Trump interrupted the interview.

Pres. Trump says he “might” turn over his “financial statement” to Congress. “I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos in the Oval Office. https://t.co/8q0FwFD9qt pic.twitter.com/fw1tIc0vxO — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

What caused the interruption was Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s coughing. Visibly annoyed by Mulvaney’s cough, Trump practically kicked the official out of the room.

“It’s a fantastic financial statement. And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer.”

“Yeah. Okay,” Stephanopoulos agreed.

“I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,” Trump said, referring to Mulvaney coughing in his presence.

Stephanopoulos asked the president whether he is talking about his chief of staff, and Mulvaney was on his way out of the Oval Office.

Loading...

“If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy oh boy,” Trump said, shaking his head.

The president quickly recomposed himself, asking Stephanopoulos and the crew whether he needs to answer the question again or not. The interview then continued, and the two discussed the possibility of the president releasing his tax returns, and his re-election chances.

Fox News poll: Biden, Sanders and other Democrats beating Trump in 2020 matchup https://t.co/gdUsEFTIFy pic.twitter.com/MXXWAo6iYN — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2019

Boasting about his administration’s alleged accomplishments, Trump said that “the economy is one of the best in the history of our country,” predicting that he will win again.