Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Are ‘Trying To Keep Things Normal’ For Father’s Day Amid College Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are celebrating Father’s Day as a family despite the criminal charges brought against them.

The Full House star and her fashion designer husband are currently in an ongoing legal battle for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, nicknamed “Operation Varsity Blues.” Both Loughlin and Giannulli are facing criminal charges and lengthy jail time for their alleged bribery scandal. However, according to People, the couple still wants to maintain “a sense of normalcy” and are reportedly celebrating the holiday with their daughters- Isabella Rose, 20 and Olivia Jade,19.

“They are celebrating Father’s Day as a family,” says a source, adding that the couple is “trying to keep things normal. It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,”

In addition to spending more time together, the family is reportedly staying in Giannulli’s hometown of Newport Beach, California as they attempt to avoid being in the spotlight. Loughlin is reportedly trying to stay positive as the two prepare for their upcoming trial.

Back in March, reports began to spread that the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that it had charged 50 people in the scandal, which involved parents spending thousands of dollars so their students could attend prestigious universities like the University of Southern California and Yale. Along with Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman was also indicted for her involvement in the cheating scandal. The celebrities, along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly bribed William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”) to have their daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team. It was soon discovered that Singer’s organization was a front for the scheme and that neither Isabella nor Olivia are listed as rowers on the crew team.

Loading...

Singer, Huffman and many who were involved in the scandal pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them. Loughlin and Giannulli, however, opted for a not guilty plea. Attorneys for the couple and several other defendants appeared in court earlier this month for status hearings, and their next court date is on October 2. If the couple is found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Prior to the scandal, the couple’s daughter, Olivia Jade, gained a large following as a beauty blogger. The Inquisitr previously shared that once news of the scandal broke, Olivia was dropped by large campaigns with brands like Sephora. Since then, she has reportedly moved out of her parents’ house and is seeking her independence.

“Olivia is doing well and is really excited to be moving into her own apartment,” a source told People in May. “She’s leaning on and hanging out with close friends at the moment.”